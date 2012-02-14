* Germany, EFSF triple-A rating unchanged
* UK top-tier rating at risk by a major agency for first
time
* Spain's rating cut two notches, others one

By Rodrigo Campos and Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 13
warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and
Austria and it downgraded six other European nations including
Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's
debt crisis.
Moody's move was less aggressive than rival agency Standard
& Poor's, but its action puts London's prized top credit rating
in jeopardy for the first time.
It said it was worried about Europe's ability to undertake
the reforms needed to address the crisis and the amount of funds
available to fight it. It also said the region's weak economy
could undermine austerity drives by governments to fix their
finances.
The euro and sterling fell after the announcement, with
pound falling 0.4 percent to $1.5703 and the single
currency dipping 0.3 percent to $1.3154. European and
U.S. equity index futures were also lower .
The U.S. rating agency said it changed the outlooks for the
ratings of France, Britain and Austria to negative due to "a
number of specific credit pressures that would exacerbate the
susceptibility of these sovereigns' balance sheets".
Germany's top-tier rating was described as "appropriate" by
Moody's, and it affirmed the triple-A rating on the euro zone's
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF).
Moody's, which said late last year it was reconsidering its
European ratings, cut the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Malta by one notch. It downgraded Spain by two
notches.
Moody's said the scope of the downgrades was limited due to
"the European authorities' commitment to preserving the monetary
union and implementing whatever reforms are needed to restore
market confidence".
The announcement came a day after Greece's parliament
approved a deep new round of budget cuts in the hope of securing
new bailout funds and avoiding a chaotic default in March.
Bart Oosterveld, managing director at Moody's sovereign risk
group, declined to comment on the state of the negotiations
between Athens and its creditors, but said that if Greece were
to leave the European Union the impact on financial markets and
credit ratings "would be quite profound".
And he warned that European credit markets may still
deteriorate despite efforts by the European Central Bank to ease
financing pressures with its three-year refinancing operations.
"The markets are better in the short term but probably not
in the longer term," Oosterveld told Reuters in an interview.
"We think the markets remain quite fragile."
The rating outlooks of the nine countries affected by
Moody's action was set to negative, "given the continuing
uncertainty over financing conditions over the next few quarters
and its corresponding impact on creditworthiness", Moody's said.
BRITAIN, FRANCE UNDER PRESSURE
Britain's finance minister responded by saying the country
must keep its promise to slash its large budget deficit.
"This is proof that, in the current global situation,
Britain cannot waver from dealing with its debts," Finance
Minister George Osborne said. "This is a reality check for
anyone who thinks Britain can duck confronting its debts."
The government in Britain has come under increasing pressure
to soften its austerity measures to give a stalling economy room
to breathe.
The French government said it would press ahead with its
policies to improve competitiveness and growth while reducing
the government deficit.
"The government is determined to press ahead with its
actions to boost growth and competitiveness, notably the reform
of the financing of welfare, of employment and the reduction of
public deficits," Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a
statement.
The precarious state of European sovereign finances was
underlined on Monday, when the head if China's sovereign wealth
fund brushed aside an appeal from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to buy European government debt, saying such bonds were
"difficult" for long-term investors.
A retreat from European government debt has already been
boosting relatively high-yielding Australian and New Zealand
debt, as cashed-up Asian sovereign wealth funds and other major
bond investors look for safe havens to diversify their holdings.
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy Debelle
said on Tuesday that net purchases of Australian debt by
foreigners over the first three quarters of 2011 amounted to
more than 3 percent of gross domestic product, markedly larger
than Australia's current account deficit.
"Our discussions with market participants suggest that a
sizeable share of recent purchases has been by sovereign asset
managers," said Debelle.
Moody's move on Monday follows one last month by Standard &
Poor's, which stripped France and Austria of their triple-A
status, while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia
and Slovenia were downgraded. S&P also cut the EFSF by one
notch.
Also in January, rating agency Fitch downgraded the
sovereign credit ratings of Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and
Spain, indicating there was a 1-in-2 chance of further cuts in
the next two years.
