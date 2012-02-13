NEW YORK Feb 13 Rating agency Moody's said on Monday it downgraded its credit outlooks on the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria to negative, and it cut the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.

The rating agency said it was making the changes "in order to reflect their susceptibility to the growing financial and macroeconomic risks emanating from the euro area crisis." (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)