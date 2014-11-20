LONDON Nov 20 Moody's Investors Service is
proposing raising the country risk ceiling for a number of
lower-rated euro zone states, citing diminished risk of an exit
from the currency bloc.
If implemented, the changes could result in higher credit
ratings on covered bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS)
issued by peripheral euro zone states such as Italy, Spain and
junk-rated Greece.
This would be good news for the European Central Bank's
purchase of these assets as it seeks to pump in a trillion euros
into the bloc's fragile economy. It would prefer to hold
higher-rated assets.
Moody's country risk ceilings determine the maximum credit
rating achievable for a debt issuer domiciled in a particular
country. It assigns specific ceilings to members of monetary
unions, including the euro zone, to reflect the risk of exit and
currency redenomination.
Moody's proposed a maximum gap in the euro zone between a
government bond rating and the country risk ceiling of six
notches. "If implemented in their proposed form, the changes
will result in higher country risk ceilings for some non-Aaa
euro area countries," it said in a statement.
"This would allow for the possibility of higher ratings on
covered bonds and structured finance transactions in these
countries as Moody's country-risk ceilings determine the maximum
credit rating achievable for a security whose cash flows are
generated from domestic assets or residents."
Currently, government bonds issued by peripheral euro zone
countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece are rated two to three
notches below the country risk ceiling.
The ECB has been buying covered bonds from euro zone
countries and will next week expand it to ABS.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)