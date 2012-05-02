May 2 Moody's Investor Service revised to negative its credit outlook for $637 million of debt issued by Florida's Broward County for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is building a major runway.

Moody's also affirmed its A1 rating on $527 million of outstanding Broward County Airport System senior lien revenue bonds and an A2 rating on $109.8 million of outstanding passenger facility charge revenue bond, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

"The negative outlook reflects more limited financial flexibility," despite growing passenger traffic, said Moody's, adding "that will be further pressured with the upcoming increased leverage to fund planned capital projects". (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by James Dalgleish)