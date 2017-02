Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service could downgrade its ratings on 28 grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds (GARVEEs) because of concerns about the federal funding program that backs them, it said on Tuesday.

About $10 billion of debt that is used to finance states' highway and transit programs is affected by the review, Moody's said.

The action follows a downgrade by Fitch Ratings on Sept. 12 of 11 so-called GARVEEs, and a revised outlook to negative from stable by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Sept. 13 on some of the bonds.