By Luciana Lopez
June 6 Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of six German banking groups and Austria's three largest
banks on Wednesday, underscoring that even the euro zone's
strongest economies face risks if the region's debt crisis
deepens.
The downgrades to Commerzbank AG, Germany's
second-largest lender, and several smaller German banks are part
of a broad review of financial institutions in the euro bloc
that has had investors on edge, but were mild compared with cuts
for banks in weaker economies such as Spain and Italy.
Moody's said German lenders face risks to the quality of
their assets if the euro zone crisis worsens or the global
economy slows more, while also noting the relative strength of
the German and Austrian economies.
Adding to fears of an escalation in the crisis, Spain said
on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and appealed
to its European partners to help revive its banks, a move likely
to intensify global pressure on Europe to move quickly to the
aid of its fourth-largest economy.
"We wanted to identify vulnerabilities from further
potential shocks from the euro area debt crisis and how this
would affect investor confidence in institutions across Europe,"
said Moody's Managing Director for banking, Carola Schuler.
The ratings agency was particularly concerned about a
potential slip in the value of banks' portfolios of
international commercial real estate, global ship financing,
euro zone periphery sovereign bond and private sector assets, as
well as a backlog of structured credit products, she said.
"German banks have limited capacity to absorb losses out of
earnings and that raises the potential that capital could
diminish in a stress scenario," Schuler added.
Commerzbank saw its long-term rating cut by one notch to A3
from A2 and assigned a negative outlook, with Moody's noting it
had sizeable exposures to borrowers in Europe's periphery.
Commerzbank declined comment, as did other lenders.
Moody's action was widely expected, bankers said, noting
that share prices showed little reaction on Wednesday.
"The fact that the debt crisis is intensifying again is
affecting all banks," said Georg Fahrenschon, president of
Germany's savings bank association, DSGV.
The downgrades leave the banks around the middle of Moody's
rating spectrum, with Scandinavian banks generally rated higher.
Other German banks Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg and
Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ were lowered to A3 from A2 and given
stable outlooks while Italy's UniCredit saw its German
unit cut to A3 from A2 and given a negative outlook.
The agency delayed action on Germany's biggest lender,
Deutsche Bank AG and its subsidiaries, saying that
will come with reviews for other global firms with large capital
markets operations that are expected to be completed by the end
of June.
DOWNGRADES OVER-RATED
In Austria, Moody's cut the long-term rating for Erste Group
Bank AG by two notches to A3 from A1 and assigned a
negative outlook while UniCredit Bank Austria AG was cut to A3
from A2, also with a negative outlook. Raiffeisen Bank
International AG was cut to A2 from A1 and assigned a
stable outlook.
For the Austrian banks, Moody's noted vulnerabilities from
operating conditions in Central and Eastern Europe and the
Commonwealth of Independent States.
Austria's central bank has been urging lenders to shore up
their balance sheets, which it says are undercapitalised
compared with international peers, but it has also taken issue
with critics of banks' exposure to emerging Europe.
Austrian banks' operations in emerging Europe are primarily
in stable markets with good growth prospects, central bank
Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, pointing out that the
downgrades were in the context of a Europe-wide review of banks.
"This does not come as a surprise and not should be
over-rated," Nowotny said in a statement.
Austria's central bank said last week analysts had to
differentiate more about the risks posed by countries in the
region, and noted Austria had adopted an early-warning mechanism
that flagged potential problems from excessive loan-to-deposit
ratios.
It also pointed out that Austrian banks had only slight
exposure to southern Europe so "the risk profile is
significantly better than in other European banking systems".
Ratings agencies see Austria's relatively large financial
sector as a potential risk to sovereign ratings should the state
need to step in again to prop up lenders.
Austria had to nationalise two banks during the 2008/09
financial crisis and has just got a large minority stake in
ailing Volksbanken AG.
Moody's said on April 13 it would begin issuing conclusions
to various reviews for European banks and global financial
securities firms, including big U.S. investment banks.
