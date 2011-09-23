Sept 23 Moody's Investors Service on Friday
downgraded the ratings of eight Greek banks by two notches each
citing a struggling domestic economy and declining deposits
among reasons for the move, which was expected by markets.
Moody's said the outlooks for all the ratings remained
negative. The downgrade concluded a review begun on July 25.
The agency cut National Bank of Greece SA (NBG), EFG
Eurobank Ergasias SA (Eurobank), Alpha Bank AE (Alpha), Piraeus
Bank SA (Piraeus), Agricultural Bank of Greece (ATE) and Attica
Bank SA downgraded to Caa2 from B3.
Emporiki Bank of Greece (Emporiki) and General Bank of
Greece (Geniki) were downgraded to B3 from B1.
