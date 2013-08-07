NEW YORK Aug 7 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday
downgraded Honduras' credit rating one notch to B, citing
vulnerability from the Central American country's tight budget
and rising debt burden.
The outlook is now stable from negative.
"Large central government deficits near 6 percent of GDP
last year and this year will likely raise net general government
debt to 27 percent of GDP by the end of 2013 from 21 percent in
2012," S&P said in a statement.
Political uncertainty should also fade after November
elections, the rating agency added, helping explain the stable
outlook.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country B2 with a
negative outlook.
Honduras, one of Central America's poorest countries, closed
2012 with a deficit of 6 percent of GDP, its second highest in
ten years. The fiscal gap was exceeded this decade only in 2009,
when a military coup ousted former president Manuel Zelaya.