LONDON, Jan 17 European companies could look to raise cash by issuing equity or bonds linked to stock this year to cut debt and protect their credit ratings from potentially costly downgrades. The following listed European companies are rated the bottom two rungs of investment grade by at least one of the three main credit ratings agencies, Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and are on either negative outlook or negative credit watch. Company Industry Country Moody's S&P Fitch Rating Rating Rating AB Electrolux Manufacturing Sweden n/r BBB+*** BBB* Abertis Infraestructuras Infrastructure Spain Baa3* BBB* BBB+* Acea Utilities Italy Baa2* BBB-* A-* Alstom Transport/Engin France Baa2* BBB* n/r eering AngloGold Ashanti Mining South Africa Baa2*** BBB-* n/r A2A Utilities Italy Baa3* BBB* n/r Bahrain Telecommunications Telecoms Bahrain n/r BBB-* BBB-*** Company Barry Callebaut Consumer goods Switzerland Baa3** BBB-** n/r Clariant Chemicals Switzerland Ba1*** BBB-* n/r Cofinimmo Real Estate Belgium n/r BBB* n/r Edison Utilities Italy Baa3* BBB**** BB**** EDP Energias de Portugal Utilities Portugal Ba1* BB+* BBB-* Enagas Utilities Spain Baa3* BBB* A-* Enel Utilities Italy Baa2* BBB+* BBB+* Finmeccanica Defence Italy Baa3*** BBB-* BBB-* FirstGroup Transport UK n/r BBB-* BBB-*** Gas Natural SDG Utilities Spain Baa2* BBB* BBB+*** Holcim Construction Switzerland Baa2* BBB*** BBB*** KPN Telecoms Netherlands Baa2** BBB** BBB-*** Kuwait Projects Company Investment Kuwait Baa3* BBB-*** n/r Marks and Spencer Retail UK Baa3*** BBB-*** BBB* MegaFon Telecoms Russia Baa3* BBB-* BB+*** Metro AG Retail Germany Baa3*** BBB-*** BBB* Norilsk Nickel Mining Russia Baa2*** BBB-* BB+*** NLMK Steel Russia Baa3*** BBB-* BBB-*** PGNiG Utilities Poland Baa2* BBB-*** n/r Portugal Telecom Telecoms Portugal Ba2* BB+* BBB* Red Electrica Utilities Spain Baa2* BBB* A-* Repsol Oil Spain Baa3* BBB-*** BBB-* Rheinmetall Defence Germany Baa3* n/r n/r Rhoen Klinikum Healthcare Germany Baa3* n/r n/r Saint-Gobain Industrials France Baa2* BBB* BBB+*** SIAS Infrastructure Italy Baa3* n/r n/r STMicroelectronics Electronices France n/r BBB* BBB* Telecom Italia Telecoms Italy Baa2* BBB* BBB* Telefonica Telecoms Spain Baa2* BBB* BBB+* Telekom Slovenije Telecoms Slovenia Baa3* n/r n/r ThyssenKrupp Steel Germany Baa3** BB* BBB-* TNK-BP Oil Russia Baa2** BBB-***** BBB-** Vivendi Telecoms France Baa2*** BBB* BBB*** Source: Moody's, Standard & Poors, Fitch, Thomson Reuters Key: Baa = Subject to moderate credit risk. Considered medium-grade and as such may possess certain speculative characteristics. (1 indicates the higher end of this category, 2 a mid-range ranking and 3 a ranking at the lower end of this category) Ba = Judged to have speculative elements and are subject to substantial credit risk. (Number qualifiers same as above) A (Fitch) = High credit quality. Expectations of low default risk. The capacity for payment of financial commitments is considered strong. This capacity may, nevertheless, be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic conditions than is the case for higher ratings. (Addition of a + or - shows relative standing within the category) BBB (S&P) = Adequate capacity to meet financial commitments but more subject to adverse economic conditions (Addition of a + or - shows relative standing within the category. BBB- is considered the lowest investment grade by market participants). BBB (Fitch) = Good credit quality. Expectations of default risk are currently low. The capacity for payment of financial commitments is considered adequate but adverse business or economic conditions are more likely to impair this capacity. BB (S&P) = Less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major ongoing uncertainties to adverse business, financial and economic conditions. (Addition of a + or - shows relative standing within the category. BB+ is considered the highest speculative grade by market participants.) BB (Fitch) = Speculative. An elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the event of adverse changes in business or economic conditions over time; however, business or financial flexibility exists which supports the servicing of financial commitments. n/r = not rated * Negative Outlook ** Negative Credit watch (S&P, Fitch), Under review for possible downgrade (Moody's) *** Stable outlook **** Positive outlook ***** Positive Credit watch (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Edited by Sophie Walker)