LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings has launched an
interactive tool to help investors better value Additional Tier
1 and Tier 2 contingent capital bonds under various hypothetical
scenarios following regulatory criticism that the instruments
are too complex.
The AT1 Tracker Tool will allow users to perform "what-if"
analyses relating to coupon omission and write-down trigger
points by adjusting various parameters. It will also allow them
to vary risk-weighted asset and assets ratio, which might be
appropriate if users have concerns about how a selected issuer
calculates its risk-weighted assets.
These securities often have temporary calls, variable
triggers, conversion mechanisms, contingent clauses and
covenants - features which the European Banking Authority
recently warned brought excessive complexity to the asset class.
Banks issued around US$56bn of AT1 capital during the first
nine months of 2014, according to Fitch, meaning that there is a
huge pool of investors who may stand to gain from using the
tool.
According to the ratings agency, users will also be able to
examine the key features of individual instruments, as well as
compare the non-performance, write-down or conversion buffers of
up to five different issuers.
The tool will be updated regularly to include newly-issued
bonds and new issuer financial data used to assess trigger
points. It currently covers over US$90bn of AT1 instruments.
Fitch has also created a "Banks AT1 Tracker" dashboard
summarising key themes relevant to the asset class, which aims
to help provide comprehensive data and analytics across this
market.
"We believe the tool will add huge value and deeper analysis
to existing research," said David Weinfurter, global head of
financial institutions at Fitch Ratings. "It offers a deeper
insight into this market with a level of flexibility and
tailorability that will bring more clarity and transparency to
this complex and evolving asset class."
Some bankers have warned that AT1 issuance could soon slow
down because of new rules that require new deals to be approved
by the European Central Bank as well as national supervisors.
Recent volatility has deterred many banks from braving the
market with new issues, with last week's deal from the Bank of
China the only one to buck this trend. Other recent deals from
Nordea, Santander and UniCredit saw muted interest from
investors.
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch CoCo index hit a high of
108.052 in June 10 fell to 103.838 on October 16.
Yet despite the current challenges, Fitch is confident that
the regulatory impetus on banks to shore up capital will support
future issuance.
"AT1s are an instrument class of great interest to market
participants and given the longer-term regulatory support for
this asset class, we expect global issuance volumes to increase
significantly," Weinfurter said.
