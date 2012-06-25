SYDNEY, June 25 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday said it was maintaining a stable outlook on India's Baa3
rating as problems such as slower growth and higher inflation
were long-standing and already factored into the outlook.
The agency said that global and domestic factors, including
potential shocks in agriculture, could keep India's growth below
trend for the next few quarters. But it felt recent negative
trends were unlikely to become permanent or even medium-term
features of the Indian economy.
"Furthermore, the impact of lower growth and still-high
inflation will deteriorate credit metrics in the near term, but
not to the extent that they will become incompatible with
India's current rating," Moody's said in a report.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)