July 26 Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday potential bankruptcy losses on $3.14 billion of sewer
and other debt issued by Alabama's Jefferson County may be
greater than current ratings signal.
While confirming a Caa3 rating on the sewer debt and $200
million of county general obligation debt, the Wall Street
ratings group assigned a negative outlook to the bankrupt local
government's debt.
"The negative outlook reflects the possibility that ultimate
losses to bondholders once bankruptcy proceedings conclude could
exceed the levels implied by the current ratings," Moody's said
in a statement.
