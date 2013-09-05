Sept 5 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the
Long Island Power Authority's outstanding $5.9 billion of
electric system general revenue bonds to A-minus from A, citing
political and operational fallout after LIPA's handling of
Superstorm Sandy last October.
The outlook remains negative.
"Intense political and public criticism of LIPA following
(Sandy) have reduced the authority's rate and financial
flexibility," Fitch analysts said in a comment.
The criticism also led to turnover in LIPA's board and,
ultimately, legislation that broadened state regulation of the
utility, Fitch noted.