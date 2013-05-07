May 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday assigned a AA long-term rating and stable outlook to Louisiana's series 2013-C general obligation refunding bonds.

S&P also affirmed the AA rating on all outstanding issue secured by Louisiana's appropriation commitment. The outlook for all the issues is stable.

S&P said the rating reflects its view that Louisiana's population growth and economy continue to improve, after damaging hurricanes in 2005 and 2008 as well as the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.