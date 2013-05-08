May 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday raised the financial strength ratings of MBIA
Insurance Corp and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp adding
it may upgrade them further.
The rating action on MBIA - with a financial strength rating
brought up to B from CCC - follows the $1.6 billion cash
settlement with Bank of America announced on Monday, S&P said.
The rating agency also added that the financial strength
rating for National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, which was
raised to BBB from BB, reflects "the company's strengthened
capital adequacy position and financial risk profile following
MBIA Corp's repayment of the intercompany loan."