BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q4 operating earnings per share $0.95
* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces a 67% increase in the cash dividend
June 22 Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut ratings on 24 issues of gas prepayment bonds worth about $19 billion.
The Wall Street credit ratings agency said the downgrades were knock-on actions from Thursday's rating cuts by Moody's for Citigroup, Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch & Co, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas , Royal Bank of Canada and Societe Generale .
"These entities support certain payment obligations of the bonds," Moody's said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)
* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces a 67% increase in the cash dividend
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Alon USA partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results