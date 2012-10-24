Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday that America's generally tepid economic recovery will
knock the credit ratings of more local governments below
investment grade.
"Moody's emphasizes that speculative-grade issuers - those
with non-investment grade ratings of Ba1 and below - will
continue to make up a small portion of the close to 8,000
cities, counties and school districts that it rates," Moody's
said.
Moody's currently has speculative ratings on 30 issuers with
about $10 billion in debt outstanding.
"During the past year, Moody's downgraded 10 issuers into
speculative grade while it also upgraded four local government
issuers into investment grade," the Wall Street credit agency
said in a news release.
Moody's said it had 25 local government issuers at
speculative levels last year, noting that circumstances and
difficulties varied greatly among the troubled debt issuers.
"Several themes prevail across the speculative-grade local
government sector including poor financial management, a history
of chronic operating deficits, and a reliance on cash-flow
borrowing to plug budget gaps," says Alfred Medioli, vice
president and author of the report.
More than 85 percent of the $10 billion speculative grade
debt covered in the report was sold by the Philadelphia School
District, Detroit, the Detroit Public Schools, and Alabama's
Jefferson County, which nearly a year ago filed America's
biggest municipal bankruptcy.