SYDNEY Aug 16 Standard & Poor's on Friday said
it had lowered the ratings outlook on Mozambique to negative
from stable, citing revisions to data that showed the country
had a much higher current account deficit than previously
thought.
The agency said it had affirmed the country's B+ long-term
and B short-term foreign and local currency ratings, but could
cut it in the future.
"The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could
downgrade Mozambique within the next year if progress on big
investment projects slows, if projects seem less likely to
generate the growth needed to narrow external and fiscal
deficits, or if there is a material increase in public sector
external commercial debt," said S&P.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)