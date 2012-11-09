Nov 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on
Friday said "prolonged inaction" on reforms of Puerto Rico's
ailing government workers pension system by the island's
governor-elect could lead to a one-notch downgrade of Puerto
Rico credit ratings.
The Wall Street credit agency said in a statement that
Tuesday's election, in which Alejandro Garcia Padilla narrowly
beat Governor Luis Fortuno, may prove crucial to Puerto Rico's
ratings. S&P said no immediate ratings action was seen.
"However, we still believe that there is at least a one in
three chance that we may lower these ratings later this year or
in early 2013," S&P said.
S&P rates Puerto Rico's general obligation debt BBB and its
appropriation debt BBB minus; it has negative outlooks on both
types of debt.
Garcia Padilla, a senator in the U.S. commonwealth's
legislature, in his gubernatorial campaign often attacked many
of Fortuno's business-friendly policies and promised changes to
increase employment and boost Puerto Rico's stagnant economy.
A big borrower in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market,
Puerto Rico under Fortuno has whittled away at chronic budget
deficits but has an estimated $24 billion shortfall in its
public pension system that worries bond investors.
"We believe that the governor-elect's electoral platform and
public statements with regard to the commonwealth's unfunded
pension liabilities could result in prolonged inaction on
pension reform or the adoption of a diluted pension reform
package that provides only temporary relief to the pension
system," S&P said.
"Either of these two potential outcomes would result in a
one-notch downgrade to our ratings in the next few months, with
the potential for additional deterioration within the next year,
particularly if the economy continues to grow at a relatively
slow pace, or the commonwealth's liquidity and market access is
compromised."