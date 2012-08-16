Aug 16 Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that nonprofit hospitals and healthcare systems showed solid financial performance in fiscal year 2011.

Investment-grade credits in the sector had stable profitability and liquidity, and median coverage ratio of maximum annual debt service improved to 3.8 times from 3.5 times, the credit ratings agency said.

However, credits rated below 'BBB' saw declines in unrestricted cash and investments, operational income and debt service coverage in fiscal 2011, Fitch said.

"Providers with size and scale are best positioned in the changing landscape as they have the ability to generate increased operating efficiencies and better resource allocation," said Michael Burger, a Fitch director, in a statement.