Aug 16 Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that
nonprofit hospitals and healthcare systems showed solid
financial performance in fiscal year 2011.
Investment-grade credits in the sector had stable
profitability and liquidity, and median coverage ratio of
maximum annual debt service improved to 3.8 times from 3.5
times, the credit ratings agency said.
However, credits rated below 'BBB' saw declines in
unrestricted cash and investments, operational income and debt
service coverage in fiscal 2011, Fitch said.
"Providers with size and scale are best positioned in the
changing landscape as they have the ability to generate
increased operating efficiencies and better resource
allocation," said Michael Burger, a Fitch director, in a
statement.