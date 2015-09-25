(Adds details on upcoming bond sale, background on airport)
CHICAGO, Sept 25 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised
the outlook on A-minus-rated senior lien bonds issued by
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to positive from stable,
citing favorable traffic trends and capital improvement program
progress.
The credit rating agency assigned the A-minus rating to the
October sale of about $2 billion of general airport revenue new
and refunding bonds that were approved by the Chicago City
Council on Thursday.
The city is eyeing a $150 million present value savings from
the refunding of about $1.7 billion of outstanding airport
bonds.
Fitch said the outlook change reflects "continued favorable
progression of the airport capital programs with overall costs
continuing to remain in line within existing budgets while
airport traffic is trending in a positive direction."
O'Hare, the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs and
landings, has been undergoing a massive expansion and
improvement program.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)