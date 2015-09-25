(Adds details on upcoming bond sale, background on airport)

CHICAGO, Sept 25 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised the outlook on A-minus-rated senior lien bonds issued by Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to positive from stable, citing favorable traffic trends and capital improvement program progress.

The credit rating agency assigned the A-minus rating to the October sale of about $2 billion of general airport revenue new and refunding bonds that were approved by the Chicago City Council on Thursday.

The city is eyeing a $150 million present value savings from the refunding of about $1.7 billion of outstanding airport bonds.

Fitch said the outlook change reflects "continued favorable progression of the airport capital programs with overall costs continuing to remain in line within existing budgets while airport traffic is trending in a positive direction."

O'Hare, the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs and landings, has been undergoing a massive expansion and improvement program.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)