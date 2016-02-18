LONDON Feb 18 Financial markets are betting
that Wednesday's mass downgrade of oil producing countries by
Standard and Poor's won't be the last and that Saudi Arabia may
fall to just above junk status after oil-producers failed to
agree on cuts to boost prices.
S&P delivered a double-notch downgrade to Saudi Arabia,
stripped Bahrain of its 'investment grade' status and cut
Brazil, Kazakhstan and Oman as the tumble in oil prices
triggered its second co-ordinated cull in a year.
Other rating agencies like Moody's and Fitch are expected to
play catch-up over the coming months, but credit default swaps
(CDS), which can be used insure against or to bet on debt
problems, foresee further downgrades even by S&P.
A 'Market Derived Signal' model calculated by S&P's Capital
IQ unit shows Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan and
Colombia, which also saw its ratings' outlook cut this week, all
being chopped again.
Oil giant Saudi Arabia is seen dropping from its current A-
to BBB- -- just one rung clear of junk -- while Colombia and
Kazakhstan are both being priced now as if they were already
'sub-investment grade', as it is termed in rating agency
parlance.
Falling into 'junk' can set off a wave of capital outflows
as it automatically excludes bonds from certain high-profile
indexes compiled by the likes of JP Morgan and Barclays.
That means some conservative funds -- active managers as
well as passive ones that "track" the index -- are no longer
able to buy and sell the bonds, driving up borrowing costs for
governments and businesses with potentially destabilising
results.
"It is textbook reaction that foreign investors will be far
more cautious before buying bonds (after a downgrade) and as a
result the cost of borrowing for those countries rises," said
Rabobank emerging market strategist, Piotr Matys.
As an example of what a downgrade to junk can trigger,
Russia lost investment estimated to be worth $140 billion when
it was ejected from the Barclays Global Aggregate bond index
last year.
Matys also pointed to last month's example of Poland's
surprise S&P downgrade, which saw its bond yields spike to 3.2
percent from just over 2.9 percent. If that translated into its
borrowing costs, it would be a roughly 10 percent rise.
In Saudi Arabia, officials have indicated they may start
tapping international bond markets to fill some of the holes
left in its finances.
Russia seems to be sounding out a similar move and if
Brazil's rating falls as low as BB-, as the S&P Capital IQ
models suggests, its borrowing costs are likely to spiral even
higher and add to its economic crisis.
The CDS markets have correctly predicted almost all of the
blizzard of oil and emerging market rating cuts over the last
couple of years, including the latest ones on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Katharine Houreld)