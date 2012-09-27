Sept 27 Local governments in Pennsylvania are
being squeezed financially and will see downgrades of their debt
outpace upgrades for at least the next year, Moody's Investors
Service said in a special comment on Thursday.
School districts in particular are at risk because of a
property tax cap that applies only to them, ballooning pension
costs and flat state aid projections, Moody's said.
Cuts are expected to exceed upgrades through early 2014,
even though "most Pennsylvania municipalities will continue to
maintain stable financial operations, given adequate financial
reserves and the unlimited property taxing ability of most local
governments," Moody's said.
Credit pressure on cities, towns, school districts and other
entities is coming from many sides: contracting tax bases,
anemic job growth, economically vulnerable revenues, cuts in
state aid and demand for services, according to the credit
rating agency.
While the state's unemployment rate in August was 8.1
percent, the same as the national rate, Pennsylvania has
struggled with weak job growth, slow recovery and an aging
population, among other factors.
Moody's rates Pennsylvania's general obligation debt Aa2,
which is one notch below its Aa1 average rating for U.S. states.
Some smaller Pennsylvania cities - in particular,
cash-strapped Scranton and the state capital of Harrisburg -
have garnered unwanted attention for their financial struggles.
Their thin finances have "often been exacerbated by poor
management decisions," Moody's said.
But the state's biggest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,
both of which have healthcare and higher education employers,
"have shown considerable resilience" since the recession began,
with better leadership and financial management that led to
healthier financial reserves, Moody's said.
Steven Kratz, a spokesman for the state agency that oversees
distressed municipalities, said he could not yet comment
specifically on Moody's just-released report.
"The administration and the legislature recognize the
difficulties that many of Pennsylvania's local municipalities
and ... municipalities throughout the country are facing," he
said in an email, adding that the state has begun examining
municipal issues.