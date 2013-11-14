Nov 14 Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it may cut heavily indebted Puerto Rico's main credit rating to junk-bond status.

A leading Wall Street credit ratings group, Fitch said it had placed the Caribbean island's BBB-minus general obligation bond rating on negative watch and expected to clarify the status of its rating by the end of June.

Fitch and the other two U.S. ratings agencies - Moody's and Standard & Poor's - currently rate Puerto Rico's GO debt at the bottom of the investment grade scale.