BRIEF-Algold announces $4 mln bought deal offering
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties
Feb 21 Fitch Ratings on Thursday placed its BBB-plus rating for Puerto Rico general obligation bonds and other debt on a negative ratings watch.
Noting the U.S. commonwealth faced a "significant increase" in operating budget imbalances, Fitch said in a news release that it expected to meet soon with government officials and would resolve in early March the watch status that also affects Puerto Rico pension bonds and other debt.
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties
NEW YORK, March 8 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: