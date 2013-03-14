March 14 Puerto Rico's new governor on Thursday
said a stinging Wall Street bond-ratings cut to near-junk bond
status was a "wake-up call" that underscored the need for
pension and budget changes he's championing.
A top Puerto Rico finance official said the downgrade to
BBB-minus by Standard & Poor's, which follows a similar
reduction by Moody's Investors Service in ratings investors use
to gauge risk, would not interfere with plans by the government
to sell municipal bonds before June 30.
"The report recognizes that this administration is
evaluating important budget measures and a significant reform of
the public retirement system," Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
said. "They are expecting action. The country deserves action."
In office since January, after a campaign that criticized
the austerity measures of the incumbent, Garcia Padilla has yet
to present a budget proposal.
But Garcia Padilla last month put forth sweeping
government-pension reforms meant to ease $37.3 billion of
unfunded pension liabilities, which are a driver of the high
interest rates tax-free investors demand of Puerto Rico.
S&P, which on Thursday switched to negative from stable its
ratings outlook for two authorities on the Caribbean island,
said it had reduced Puerto Rico's overall rating because it saw
dimming prospects for the government to anytime soon cure
persistent budget shortfalls.
"All members of the Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's
fiscal team are aware of the gravity and urgency of the moment.
We have worked arduously to increase collections, stabilize
finances, reestablish our credit and reactivate the economy,"
said Javier Ferrer, president of the Government Development
Bank.
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta said that during the current
fiscal year, government spending is $140 million above what was
budgeted, while revenue is running $910 million short.
The administration is taking corrective actions and using
"one-shot deals" to balance spending this year, while working to
minimize structural deficit for fiscal year 2014, which begins
July 1, Acosta said.
Both Ferrer and Acosta expressed confidence that the
island's Legislature would pass the proposed pension reform
quickly and as close to the administration's original proposal
as possible.
Ferrer said the Development Bank still aimed to hit the Wall
Street municipal bond markets to refinance debt before June 30.
Separately, municipals analyst Richard Larkin of HJ Sims
said he disagreed with the S&P ratings cut and reiterated his
opinion published in October that Puerto Rico debt was a sound
investment.
"The downgrade of Puerto Rico's bond rating, at a time when
their finances are the strongest they've been since 2006, and
when serous pension funding reform is being implemented, raises
questions on whether S&P's analysis is timely, or even current,"
Larkin said in a research note.