March 18 Moody's Investors Service said on
Monday that Puerto Rico's budget gap has doubled since December,
when the Wall Street credit agency cut its credit rating for the
Caribbean island to near-junk bond status.
"Since then, the commonwealth's underperforming general fund
revenues, in conjunction with higher than estimated expenses,
has opened a mid-year budgetary gap and increased the estimated
fiscal 2013 structural imbalance from $1.1 billion to almost
$2.2 billion, or 22 percent of the revised budget," Moody's said
in a written commentary.
Despite moves by the U.S. commonwealth's new government to
step up tax revenues, Moody's said, "The increased structural
imbalance makes it clear that Puerto Rico's fiscal difficulties
are not over."
In December, Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico's general
obligation rating to Baa3 with a negative outlook, with its
analysts pointing to a weak retirement system and few prospects
for significant improvements in government finances and the
island's economy.
Another credit agency, Standard & Poor's, on Wednesday
reduced its rating for Puerto Rico, a big issuer of municipal
bonds, to near-junk status.
In their commentary, Moody's analysts did not speak to the
agency's negative ratings outlook for Puerto Rico. Such outlooks
often foreshadow ratings reductions, which can affect the prices
of outstanding bonds and make borrowing more costly for issuers.
Puerto Rico already pays the highest rates of any large
tax-free borrower on its bonds, which are widely held for the
unusual triple-tax exemption on their interest payouts.
But analysts Lisa Heller and Emily Raimes expressed doubts
that the new government's revenue-raising moves and a sweeping
pension overhaul put to legislators last month will be
implemented or deliver as much benefit as officials promise.
The government has proposed increased tax-collection
enforcement, more assertive audits and bringing forward some
corporate royalty payments due in the next fiscal year into
fiscal 2013, the analysts said.
Officials have said the moves might narrow the current
fiscal year's gap by nearly $600 million, the analysts said.
"The commonwealth has only a short time to implement these
additional measures before the June 30 fiscal year end, and it
is unclear if they will be successful in achieving balance
without resorting to additional deficit borrowing," the analysts
said.