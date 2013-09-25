Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said refinancing risks for Puerto Rico, a major issuer of tax-free debt, have increased as the Caribbean island's yield spreads have widened in recent weeks.

In a comment, which did not change bond ratings or outlooks, Moody's said Puerto Rico's financial flexibility has been reduced. Earlier in September the island revised its 2013 financing strategy after some its long-term yields topped 10 percent.