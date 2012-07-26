July 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday said it was considering a ratings downgrade on $2.9
billion of Puerto Rico senior pension funding bonds because the
island's government and other employers may not keep up timely
contributions.
In reaffirming its BBB-minus rating on the bonds, S&P said
in a statement that it had revised its ratings outlook to
negative from stable, "based on our opinion of the ability of
leading participating employers including, but not limited to
the commonwealth, to continue to make their required
contributions to the system in full and on a timely basis."
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)