Aug 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday raised its rating on the city of Richmond, Virginia's
general obligation debt to AA-plus from double-A.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade reflects the city's finances, including
its strong reserves, and continued investment in economic
development projects, S&P said.
The stable outlook is supported by Richmond's role in the
regional economy, and continuing economic development, the
company said.
S&P also assigned Richmond's $130 million series 2013A, and
$11.33 million series 2013B GO public improvement bonds AA-plus
with a stable outlook.