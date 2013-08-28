Aug 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its rating on the city of Richmond, Virginia's general obligation debt to AA-plus from double-A.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade reflects the city's finances, including its strong reserves, and continued investment in economic development projects, S&P said.

The stable outlook is supported by Richmond's role in the regional economy, and continuing economic development, the company said.

S&P also assigned Richmond's $130 million series 2013A, and $11.33 million series 2013B GO public improvement bonds AA-plus with a stable outlook.