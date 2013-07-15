July 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday cut its rating on San Francisco Community College District, California, general obligation bonds single-A from A-plus.

The rating has a negative outlook.

S&P said the district's "difficulty in resolving sanctions by the accrediting commission," and potential loss of accreditation in 2015 prompted the downgrade.

The City College said in July that the decision by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has decided to terminate its accreditation effective July 31, 2014, is not yet final.