NEW YORK May 17 Fitch on Friday cut Slovenia's
long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from A-minus and
warned more cuts could be on the way as worries remain over
whether the country's shaky banking sector could help prompt a
bailout request.
The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement.
"There remains a significant divergence between official and
Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs," the statement
noted.
Speculation has swirled that Slovenia could be the next euro
zone nation to need a bailout.
The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul
of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate.
Standard & Poor's rates the country A-minus with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a
negative outlook.