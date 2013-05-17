NEW YORK, May 17 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut
Slovenia's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from
A-minus and warned more cuts could be on the way as worries
remain over whether the country's shaky banking sector could
help prompt a bailout request.
The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement.
"There remains a significant divergence between official and
Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs," the statement
noted.
Speculation has risen over whether Slovenia could be the
next euro zone nation to need a bailout.
The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul
of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate.
In addition, the government plans to sell 15 state firms,
including No. 2 lender Nova KBM, and raise a value-added tax to
avoid becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to
require a bailout.
Fitch also said it now sees a 2 percent contraction in the
Slovenian economy this year and a decline of 0.3 percent in
2013.
The agency could cut the rating further if the recession
goes deeper and longer than Fitch expects, the statement noted.
Standard & Poor's rates the country A-minus with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a
negative outlook.