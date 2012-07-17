(Adds ranking information, college spokeswoman)

July 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded to AA-plus from AAA various bonds issued in Massachusetts for Williams College, the top-ranked liberal arts college in the United States.

The credit rating agency said the college's financial resource ratios are below those of other AAA-rated liberal arts, undergraduate-only colleges. The AAA rating is S&P's highest.

S&P revised its outlook on Williams to "negative" last year. Since then, the college's ratio of resources to debt has improved, but it has been due primarily to investments instead of operating performance, S&P said. The outlook is now "stable."

Forbes ranks Williams College the best college in the nation, ahead of Ivy League schools. U.S. News & World Report also ranks it the top liberal arts college in the country.

A spokeswoman for the school was not immediately able to comment on S&P's action. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)