By Marc Jones
LONDON Dec 19 Europe's controversial new credit
ratings calendar got its first crunch date on Thursday, when
rating agency DBRS said it would decide on April 11 whether to
downgrade Spain or Italy.
The date is a key one because if DBRS does pull the trigger,
the European Central Bank will impose a 5 percent penalty on
Italian and Spanish bonds offered as collateral by banks in
exchange for its cheap funding.
Toronto-based DBRS currently rates both countries - and
Ireland - at A (low) with a negative outlook, and is the only
one of the four rating agencies used by the ECB to still place
any of them in the A category that avoids the extra charge.
Under new European rules governing rating agencies, all
firms in the region must lay out the dates of their sovereign
reviews - when downgrades, upgrades or outlook changes usually
happen - by the end of this month.
The changes are intended to make the secretive ratings
process more transparent and reduce the clout of big firms like
Standard & Poor's, Moody's and <Fitch LBCP.PA>.
But behind the scenes, some policymakers warn the schedule
risks creating what one earlier this year called a "downgrade
diary" that speculative traders could use to target vulnerable
states by betting against them in financial markets.
S&P, Moody's and Fitch have all refused to say when they
will publish their review dates and look to be leaving it until
very the last minute before the year-end deadline.
Agencies will be able to change their ratings outside the
pre-set timetable but only in extreme cases, for example if a
government falls or makes a sudden huge change to its finances.
Rating watchers wonder whether some will try to 'game' the
new system by leaving the announcement of bad news until just
after reviews, but for traders the limited room for manoeuvre
means they can position fairly confidently for key rating dates.
There should be plenty. Even if just the big three agencies
are included, 28 European Union sovereigns being rated twice a
year still adds up to 168 potential bouts of market stress.
And it doesn't stop there. One quirks of the new rules is
that if a country in another part of the world is rated by an
analyst based in Europe, it too will be subject to the new
requirements.
For S&P that is roughly half the 127 countries it rates and
includes most of Africa and the Middle East, and the story is
similar for both Moody's and Fitch.
List of DBRS review dates
Norway 31-Jan
United Kingdom 14-Feb
Denmark 28-Feb
European Financial Stability Facility 28-Feb
Belgium 21-Mar-14
Ireland 28-Mar-14
Italy 11-Apr-14
Spain 11-Apr-14
Germany 11-Apr-14
Netherlands 25-Apr
Finland 16-May
Portugal 23-May
France 30-May
Austria 13-Jun
Sweden 13-Jun
Cyprus 27-Jun
Norway 4-Jul
Greece 11-Jul
United Kingdom 18-Jul
Denmark 25-Jul
European Financial Stability Facility 8-Aug
Belgium 19-Sep
Ireland 26-Sep
Germany 26-Sep
Spain 10-Oct
Netherlands 10-Oct
Italy 10-Oct
Finland 7-Nov
France 7-Nov
Portugal 21-Nov
Austria 28-Nov
Cyprus 5-Dec
Sweden 5-Dec
Greece 12-Dec
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)