NEW YORK Oct 25 Fitch Ratings on Thursday said
it was sticking to a likely timeline for a late 2013 resolution
on its rating for the United States that was laid out in a July
statement.
Reuters contacted Fitch after rumors that the rating agency
was set to downgrade the United States, the world's largest
economy, rattled markets on Thursday.
"I can just refer you to our ... affirmation where we said
that it was unlikely that we were going to resolve the rating or
the outlook until late 2013," said Brian Bertsch, a company
spokesman.
On July 10, Fitch said: "Absent material adverse
shocks, Fitch does not expect to resolve the Negative Outlook
until late 2013."
Fitch affirmed its AAA rating with a negative outlook on the
United States in the July statement.
A negative outlook gives Fitch 12 to 18 months by which it
is expected to make a decision on the U.S. sovereign credit,
pushing a decision well beyond the upcoming presidential and
congressional election cycle.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country Aaa with a
negative outlook, and Standard & Poor's rates the country
AA-plus with a negative outlook.