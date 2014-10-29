FRANKFURT Oct 29 Germany' Rational expects further growth in 2015 after confirming its outlook for stronger sales and earnings this year, the supplier of commercial kitchens said on Wednesday.

"In 2015, we will continue the path we have set," chief executive Peter Stadelmann told Reuters in an interview.

Rational said sales rose by 10 percent and operating profit by 21 percent in the third quarter.

Strong growth in European markets helped offset weakness in Russia, the United States and Asia so far this year.

Stadelmann said he was pleased with the first nine months but signalled that the fourth quarter could be weaker than the prior year quarter, which was exceptionally strong.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)