UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 30 Rational AG : * Q1 turnover down 3 percent to 100.8 million euros * Q1 EBIT down 16 percent to 20.7 million euros, EPS down 16 percent to 1.38
euros * Repeats outlook for moderate growth in turnover and profit * Q1 turnover down 3 percent to 100.8 million euros
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources