Nov 18 Swedish private equity firm Ratos
said on Friday it would proceed with its plans to
list Norwegian wine and spirits firm Arcus on the Oslo bourse,
and set a price range of 39-45 Norwegian crowns ($4.6-5.3) per
share.
* Ratos said two weeks ago it intended to list Arcus, which
it bought in 2005
* Says to apply for a listing of company's shares on Oslo
Børs and first day of trading is expected to be 1 december 2016
* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83 percent
* Arcus and Ratos have decided to proceed with plans for a
stock exchange listing and to diversify ownership in Arcus
through issue of new shares and sale of existing shares
* Ratos and other shareholders, including Hoff, comprise
"selling shareholders" and intend to divest approximately 36-65
pct of existing number of shares in Arcus
* Price range for Arcus shares is NOK 39-45 per share
* Price per share under offering corresponds to market
capitalisation for total number of shares in Arcus following
completion of listing of NOK 2,725-3,025 mln
* Offering will generate gross proceeds for Arcus totalling
NOK 775 mln
* Offering is aimed at general public in Norway, to
institutional investors and to company's employees
* Ratos's exit gain in conjunction with listing is expected
to amount to about SEK 1,350 mln based on mid-point of price
range
* "Arcus is a Nordic consumer goods company that is
well-suited to a stock-exchange listing and that the timing is
right for such a listing," says Mikael Norlander, Investment
Director at Ratos
* Says Arcus has delivered healthy sales growth over the
past 11 years, with annual growth rate of approximately 11 pct
since 2005
* Arcus spirits brands include Aalborg Akvavit, Gammel Dansk
and Lysholm Linie Aquavit
($1 = 8.5743 Norwegian crowns)
