STOCKHOLM, March 2 British cinema operator Vue
Entertainment is preparing a bid for Nordic peer Nordic Cinema
Group, majority-owned by listed Swedish private equity firm
Ratos, The Sunday times reported without naming
sources.
Nordic Cinema had sales of 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($312
million) and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) of 366 million last year.
Citing analysts, The Sunday Times said Nordic Cinema Group
could be worth between 350 and 400 million pounds ($617
million).
Ratos declined to comment on the report. Vue, owned by
Canadian asset managers OMERS Private Equity and Alberta
Investment Management Corporation, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
($1 = 8.3355 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
