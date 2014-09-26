Australia shares edge lower, led by financials; NZ up
March 13 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, led by financials, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. central bank policy meeting expected to deliver a rate hike later this week.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Ratos : * Ratos: inwido to be listed today * Says final offering price has been set at SEK 68 per share * corresponds to a market value of all shares issued by Inwido of approximately SEK 3,942 m. * Ratos has sold 37,678,668 shares for a total value of approximately SEK 2,562m * Ratos's exit gain amounts to approximately SEK 1,150m * After the listing, Ratos's ownership share amounts to 31.3% * If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, Ratos's ownership share will amount to 21.5% * offering was oversubscribed several times Link to press release: here
SEOUL, March 13 South Korea is looking into share trading of 13 companies which are believed to be linked to possible presidential candidates ahead of an election in two months, the country's financial watchdog said on Monday.
