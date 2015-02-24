OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian engineering firm Aibel
has won a contract worth 8 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) from
Statoil to build a drilling platform for the Johan
Sverdrup field, one of the biggest deals for the giant North Sea
field.
Aibel, a subsidiary of Swedish private equity firm Ratos
, plans to deliver and install the platform in 2018, a
year before Europe's costliest offshore energy project starts
running.
The $29 billion oil field is expected to produce some of the
world's cheapest offshore oil that will be profitable even after
the recent price crash when it starts running in 2019.
The contract win, coming under the 10 billion crowns Statoil
had earlier said it had received for the drilling deck shows
that Nordic oil may be regaining their competitiveness, having
lost out to Asian rivals.
Statoil has warned Nordic oil service firms that they needed
to lower their costs if they wanted win North Sea contracts.
"Targeted efforts have been made to reduce costs and ensure
a cost-efficient delivery and execution," Statoil said. "We are
therefore pleased to see that Norwegian suppliers have regained
their competitiveness."
Nordic oil companies have made securing Sverdrup contracts a
top priority as oil prices tumble and oil investments elsewhere
are cut back.
Norway's Kvaerner and Aker Solutions
have already won Sverdrup contracts, helping offset some of the
industry's spending cuts.
But Kvaerner said it would have to cut costs in its platform
deck business after losing out on the Statoil contract to Aibel.
With up to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalents and peak
production seen at up to 650,000 barrels per day, Sverdrup is
one of the biggest North Sea finds in decades, giving Norway's
oil sector a big boost after production has been on a steady
decline since 2000.
The field, in relatively shallow waters in a mature area, is
also among the cheapest to produce, breaking even at an oil
price under $40 per barrel, ensuring profitability even after
oil prices have halved and now trade under $60 per
barrel.
Aibel will build the platform in separate modules in Norway
and Thailand, before assembling it at its Norwegian yard.
Rivals Odfjell and National Oilwell will
receive substantial subcontracting work, Aibel said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens)