STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Monday it was listing window and door maker Inwido this month at a price of 63-74 crowns per share, valuing the company at as much as 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($602 million).

Ratos, which said the first day of trading would be Sept. 26, announced two weeks ago it was preparing to list Inwido on the Stockholm stock exchange before the end of the year, but gave no further details. It owns 97 percent of the firm.

Sources told Reuters in March that Ratos had appointed Carnegie and Handelsbanken to advise it on a listing or sale of Inwido, which is its biggest holding and Europe's largest window and door manufacturer.

Ratos said it expected an exit gain of around 1.18 billion crowns, calculated at the midpoint of the price interval.

The offering will be directed to the general public in Sweden and institutional investors, and comprises 55 percent of the total number of shares in Inwido. However, if Ratos decides to increase the offering in full and the over-allotment option is fully exercised, it would comprise 74.7 percent of the shares.

Pressed by a weak market for windows and doors in the Nordic region in 2011-2013, Inwido launched an extensive cost savings programme.

"Now that Inwido enters its next phase, where the effects of the initiatives will be fully leveraged, it is our and the company's belief that it is a suitable time to list the company and thereby increase the visibility of Inwido and its brands...," Ratos Chief Executive Susanna Campbell said in a statement.

Ratos' ownership in Inwido after the listing will decrease to between 21.5 and 41.3 percent from currently 96.7 percent.

At the start of the third quarter, Inwido's order backlog was 20 percent higher compared with a year ago.

Inwido's sales increased by 6 percent to 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($315 million) in the first six months of the year, adjusted for currency and structural effects.

Operating profit rose to 155 million crowns from 88 million, resulting in an EBITA-margin of 7.0 percent.

Inwido's largest market is residential construction in Sweden. Ratos has owned Inwido since 2004. (1 US dollar = 7.1468 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)