* Inwido shares fall 3.7 pct below offer price of 68 SEK

* Offer range in IPO was 63-74 SEK

* Private equity company Ratos keeps 31.3 pct stake (Updates with share price, background, fund manager comment)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Shares in Swedish window and door maker Inwido fell below its offer price on its market debut on Friday in the first initial public offering (IPO) on the Stockholm bourse's main list after the Nordic summer holiday period.

In a Stockholm market which was slightly up, Inwido shares traded at 65.50 crowns by 1028 GMT, 3.7 percent below the offer price of 68 crowns, after falling as low as 64 crowns.

In the previous seven main list IPOs in Stockholm this year, just one of the companies' shares closed down on its first day.

Private equity firm Ratos, which floated Inwido, had set a range of 63-74 crowns in the offering and said that the final offer price gave Inwido a market capitalisation of 3.94 billion Swedish crowns ($546 million).

A fund manager, who had considered buying Inwido shares but found them too expensive at 68 crowns, said: "Compared with relevant peers it was priced at a premium, if anything, and not at a discount, which I think a company that is completely unproven should have been."

However he said the fall in the share price was partly down to bad luck as Inwido started trading the day after a big global equity sell-off, including the biggest decline in the S&P 500 index since July.

"Last week was pretty strong (for equities) so if they had floated it then, it might have risen," said the fund manager, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly.

Ratos sold 37.7 million shares in the offering, representing a stake of about 65 percent, for a total of 2.56 billion crowns. It said the offering was oversubscribed several times.

"There has been great interest in this IPO from both private individuals and institutions in Sweden and internationally," said Ratos Chief Executive Susanna Campbell.

Ratos' holding in Inwido totals 31.3 percent after the listing. If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, Ratos' ownership will fall to 21.5 percent.

(1 US dollar = 7.2116 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Pravin Char)