STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish private equity firm
Ratos has appointed Carnegie and Handelsbanken to
advise it on a listing or sale of window and door maker Inwido,
its biggest holding, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
A listing of Inwido would come as the residential
construction market is expected to improve in Sweden, Inwido's
largest market, after lean years following the financial crisis
and would mark Ratos's first sizable divestment in over a year.
The sources declined to be identified as the process is not
public. Ratos, Carnegie, Handelsbanken and Inwido declined to
comment.
