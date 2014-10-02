STOCKHOLM Oct 2 The upward trend in private
equity transactions is set to continue, the head of major
Swedish player Ratos told Reuters, adding that the
company is chasing its next acquisition even though selling is
currently easier than buying.
With a net cash position of almost 4 billion Swedish crowns
(556.51 million US dollar) following recent company sales, Ratos
is working "extremely hard" to find the right companies to
invest in, Chief Executive Susanna Campbell said.
"But given how we see the business cycle and the market, I
think some companies are expensive," she added, while also
pointing out that industrial and financial players are showing
strong interest both in buying and selling assets.
"And the stock market is also open in a way that it hasn't
been for quite some time. When I look ahead it's my assessment
that this will continue to be the case," the Ratos chief said.
Some ill-timed acquisitions, notably the purchase of a stake
in oil services company Aibel shortly before oil and gas firms
began cutting their investments, have weighed on the Ratos
share, which is down by more than 60 percent since 2011.
Campbell said she's determined to seek improvements.
"I'm convinced that if we do good business it will show in
the share price eventually. But the development has evidently
been really bad," she said.
(1 US dollar = 6.4471 Norwegian krone)
(1 US dollar = 7.1877 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)