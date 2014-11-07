STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Swedish private equity firm
Ratos posted a rise in profits for the third quarter
on Friday, and said it was maintaining its outlook for this
year.
Pretax profit in the quarter was 1,369 million Swedish
crowns ($184.3 million), up from 252 million a year ago. The
exit gain from the Inwido IPO was around 1,174
million.
Ratos said it expected the overall development in operating
profit from its portofolio of companies in the fourth quarter to
be in line with the third quarter.
(1 US dollar = 7.4285 Swedish crown)
