STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Nordic Cinema Group to British peer Bridgepoint in a deal valuing the biggest cinema chain in the Nordic region to 4.7 billion crowns ($546 million).

Nordic Cinema Group, in which Ratos had a 58 percent stake, was widely tipped to be listed on the Stockholm stock exchange this year.

Ratos will receive approximately 1.7 billion crowns for its stake and make an exit gain of around 900 million, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 8.6084 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)