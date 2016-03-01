STOCKHOLM, March 1 Swedish private equity firm Ratos has picked banks ABG Sundal Collier and SEB to advise it on a market listing or sale of Norway-based wine and spirits supplier ArcusGruppen, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the deliberations are not public, said an Oslo stock market listing, which could happen this year, was more likely than a sale to a strategic buyer or to another private equity firm.

Ratos and SEB declined to comment. ABG Sundal Collier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arcus, whose spirits brands include Gammel Dansk and Aalborg Akvavit, had sales of 2.47 billion Norwegian crowns ($286 million) in 2015 and earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 258 million.

Nordic consumer businesses such as Swedish food retailers Ica and Axfood, Danish brewer Carlsberg and recently listed Scandinavian Tobacco Group have enterprise values of between 10 and 12 times their 2015 EBITDA.

Similar multiples for Arcus would yield a valuation of between 2.6 and 3.1 billion Norwegian crowns including debt.

Ratos bought Arcus in 2005 and owns 83 percent of the company which competes with international players like Diageo , Bacardi and Pernod Ricard in the spirits segment.

Ratos has 18 holdings in the Nordics which last year had combined revenues of 31 billion Swedish crowns ($3.6 billion). ($1 = 8.6499 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.5979 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Keith Weir)