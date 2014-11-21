BRIEF-Mill Road Capital issues letter to class A shareholders of ecology and environment
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. Says issues letter to class a shareholders of ecology and environment
STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Ratos Ab
* Ratos acquires Ledil
* Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to eur 97m, of which ratos will provide equity of approximately eur 50m
* To acquire approximately 67% of the shares in the Finnish LED optics company Ledil Oy from the company's founders
* In the split financial year 2013/2014, Ledil's sales totalled EUR 24.5m with an operating profit (EBITA) of EUR 7.1m.
* Says since 2009/2010, Ledil has had an average organic growth of 40% per annum with good profitability.
* The company currently has approximately 70 employees.
* Acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to be completed around year-end.
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
* T.J. Rodgers, founder and former CEO of Cypress Semiconductor, says recommends Cypress stockholders elect Dan Mccranie and Camillo Martino to Cypress board